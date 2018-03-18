My spouse, my business partner

By Devotha John

In this part of the world, it’s not very common for couples to partner in business. Those in support of the idea say it’s among reasons most companies collapse the moment their owners die.

When couples team up in establishing business ventures, they believe, it helps in avoiding family conflicts and it is said to be one way of ensuring sustainability and stability of companies or projects.

Glenn Muske, a small-business specialist at North Dakota State University, has studied copreneurs for nearly 15 years. In the worst cases he’s seen, the stress took down the business and it took down the marital relationship. He does not think everyone is cut out to do it.

Muske says the secret to making it work is having a good marriage in the first place. Many couples say the complementary personalities that brought them together make them logical business partners. In the best cases, couples are “truly so in sync with one another that the business becomes an extension of the relationship they have with one another,” says Muske.

Although this is not a path that many couples consider taking, we interviewed couples who say the benefits outweigh the risks. Apart from strengthening the bond between partners, working together on a business, they say, helps in financial transparency hence reducing chances of clashing over money matters.

Evodius and Claudia

Evodius Ruma and his wife Claudia Massawe are proud owners of a leather goods company, Kibosho Umbwe Leather Goods Limited. They produce shoes, bags, sandals and other leather products.

Evodius attended training by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) on how to run entrepreneurial projects.

“After completing the training I established my own company and started with a few pairs of shoes. With time, I made more shoes, thanks to innovative ideas I received from the Unido training,” he notes.

His wife had to quit her teaching job to join forces with her husband in running the company. Their business has since grown and today Evodius’ company serves markets in Dodoma, Mpanda, Arusha and Comoro.

His wife, Claudia, says she is glad she joined her husband for the family’s prosperity. She says everyone has their own responsibilities and that when it comes to work, relationship matters are put aside. They usually separate marital relationship from the business.

“We actually wear business specs and our language reflects seriousness while attending to our business,” says Claudia.

Evodius says working with his wife gives her control of everything, which he thinks is good especially in the event of death. If such happens, she would be able to continue running the business.

Claudia advises couples to emulate Tanzanians of Asian origin who she says are more serious and efficient in running family businesses. The couple wants their three children to take over from them when they retire.

Sabinus and Mariana

Mariana Mushi and her husband Sabinus Ngowi, jointly run a clothes shop in Kariakoo. For them, doing business together is more beneficial than having outsiders do it for them. When either couple travels outside the country to buy merchandise, the other one remains behind to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Mariana says when couples work together, their business is likely to prosper. She says working together helps them maintain trust for each other because one tends to know what their partner is engaged in most of the time.

“We control everything together starting with the bank account, flow of products from importation to supply. Our partnership helps us solve problems together,” says Mariana.

Her husband says working together helps avoid unnecessary misunderstandings when it comes to family development.

“If you work together, it becomes easy for your partner to understand when business is not doing well because they already know what is going on,” says Sabinus.

The couple calls on others to join hands and run projects together.

Jeffrey and Cecilia

Jeffrey Jessey and his wife Cecilia Mosha, are proud owners of a clothing line, Speshoz Fashion in Mwenge. When Cecilia graduated from university, her plan was to find a white collar job. Today she is happy she joined her husband in the family business.

The couple makes different outfits including wedding dresses, suits for both men and women, shirts and trousers. Although they studied different fields in university, they believe getting educated to that level has been a plus in their business. Their education background exposed them to the modern world though not so much to the specifics of the fashion industry.

Jeffrey is a holder of a Master’s degree in International Business while his wife holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.

Jeffrey learnt the trade from his mother who was a tailor. He set up Speshoz Fashion in March, 2013 with friends who later left the enterprise to pursue other businesses.

He thought the business would do well if he involved his wife and he has since never regretted his decision. He believes running your own business is different from running another person’s business. The sense of ownership does wonders as far as success is concerned.

Jeffrey says most youth prefer buying readymade clothes due to unreliable tailors. He thought by teaming with his wife, they could conquer this market by making clothes that would make youthfeel and look good, elegant and confident at the same time. The couple employs qualified tailors.

The couple shares the profit earned from the business equally, each getting what they rightfully deserve. To them, family comes first and so they use the money for the development of their family and their company.

Jeffrey and Claudia plan to expand their business into a bigger venture which will render services within and outside the country.