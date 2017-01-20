Jihan eyeing miss universe crown

The count down towards the Miss Universe finale is on and from the recent events there is every indication that 30th January will provide great competition.

On this day Pia Wurtzbach of Philippines will crown her successor. The contestants of the 65th edition of Miss Universe are gearing up for the finale, and are leaving no stone unturned to in their quest for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The 2016 edition takes place in Manila, Philippines and the girls are enjoying the scenic beauty and much more.

The contestants have been divided into groups to give an insight to various features of the country.

Last weekend contestants attended the Governor’s Ball gala which is one of the highlights of the contest.

Joining the contestants on this day was the reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach. The Governor’s Ball was a gala affair that saw prominent personalities grace the red carpet in their finest outfits.

The Governor’s Ball is a tradition in Miss Universe in which pageant winners, host countries, sponsors, extend their support to the Miss Universe charities.

Representing Tanzania at this edition is 20-year-old years old Jihan Dimack who is determined to defy odds that has often faced the country at such levels.

This competition has acted has a career launch pad for two Tanzanian models Flaviana Matata, Miriam Odemba and Hellen Dausen who have gone on to become house hold names internationally.

According to Angelopedia in an article published last week, Jihan as she is commonly referred to at her Ilala neighbourhood in Dar es Salaam is resolute to get the title come January 30.

The stunning beauty is ready to give a tough competition to her contenders and perform to the best of her capabilities with one sole objective in mind, to win.

There are certain features that make Jihan brim with confidence, standing at a height of 5’9” she is definitely makes her genuine a contender for she has what it takes to make it.

Her charming beauty, strong personality, and fun-loving nature are a perfect combination that adds up to what is already a rich repertoire.

Her up bring which has exposed her to both Lebanese and Tanzanian heritage has taught her how to appreciate and tolerate diversity which is one of Tanzania’s hallmarks.

Jihan whose first rise came in 2014 when she was declared second runner up at the Miss Tanzania contest currently works as a model as well as an Administration Officer.

Though that particular contest was marred by allegations of the eventual winner not telling her real age Jihan walked out of the controversy even stronger than before.

She has in recent years graced the covers of some of the most popular magazines in Tanzania making her one of the most sought after models.

During the Swahili Fashion Week in December Jihan won multiple awards at the annual event as well as modeling for some of the famous designers on the continent.

Her work with numerous designers and appearances on the billboards have made the stunner is a perfect choice for the pageant crown.

In recent years Tanzania has grappled with poaching which is threatening certain species of wildlife especially elephants.

Jihan believes she can add her voice towards conservation and make it her purpose during her reign should she be crowned Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach’s successor at the 65th edition of Miss Universe.

Armed with a positive attitude that has seen her flourish on the local scene, there is every indication that Jihan could end up as the bearer of the grown during the final gala in Manila in 10 days’ time.