A punch up over malaria resistance and Africa argument

Sometimes strange things happen in the most unexpected moments.

I was not doing anything special. My mind resembled a butterfly hovering over flowers, nectar and honey. That is what insects do. They rove and smell and feel. And right there I heard a thunderous thud.

No flying ants. No colours. No wings. Blood. The bloke just went down flat. Squirming and groaning.

“You—don’t- say—that—to—me, pig!”

Every word punctuated with a kick which even Manchester United strong man, Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have stopped and stared. For readers unfamiliar with football stars—Ibrahimovic is an interesting character playing as centre forward (striker) since last year. Besides soccer the Swedish player, whose origins are from former Yugoslavia, is said to have studied the Korean—martial arts style— Taekwondo. Taekwondo puts emphasis on high energy kicks from different positions. Even famous film star Bruce Lee studied some of these aspects in his personal quest to become the best fighter.

And thus said, we must return to our brawl.

The man at the receiving end was a huge guy, whereas David (I should name him in contrast to the fallen Goliath) was small and tiny and enraged.

As with London’s episodes within minutes, police sirens wailed from a close distance. This city has one of the most efficient street cameras in the world. Before I even moved on, David, like a cloud evaporated into thin air.

Later the story was told...

One of those present alleged Goliath is a known trouble maker. Trouble maker?

A shopkeeper nearby whispered he is always bullying and harassing and shouting against every individual he chooses.

“He got his medithin....” Chimed the trader with a lisp.

Meaning, the bully met his match.

Now, speaking “too much” is rare on London alleys. Citizens are always wary of retribution. Squeal to authorities and you could be “done”—knife, gun, some secret sword, only the underworld understands.

But in this particular situation, no one seemed to care, let alone fear. Goliath was unfortunately a disliked individual who operated alone. No one, the story goes on, would have shed a tear even if he died. Stories and Chinese whispers continued circulating.

I should mention one specific tale. Of how mammoth Goliath chased a young boy who had looked at him then giggled with his school mates. The kid was spat on, insulted and threatened with a blade. But what about David’s Mike Tyson jabs and Ibrahimovic Taekwondon boots?

David was talking on his phone about how he had just come from Africa. I don’t know which country. It is common for the 50 nations- plus continent to be referred as one country.

So? David, London born Mzungu (Cockney), liked Africa—at least he told everyone. Always visits the hot continent and intends to stay, build some kind of development project. In between these dreams he picked a strong malaria infection and had to be in hospital for weeks. Incidentally, he was telling whoever he was speaking with on the phone, that the malaria parasite is becoming resistant to treatment.

Overhearing him, rude Goliath pranced.

Started “saying awful sings about Africa,” the lisped shopkeeper went on narrating.

Like what?

“Zat, zay thleep in booshez. Zat zay dirty. Zay thtink. Zat zay like animals and...”

At this point, shopkeeper’s dear wife hearing the hushed conversation intervened. Her English was standard: “What got the little fella going is when the big bloke mentioned Donald Trump. I think he told him Trump ought to gas Africans or put them in some kind of camp to teach them business. Those who refuse should be gassed like Jews and those who behave themselves be given lessons and become slaves again...that was what got the tiny bloke upset. He just jumped and punched. Within seconds the massive bloke was down like a leaf.”

As hinted both characters were white. And it shows how one cannot take things for granted these days.

Hey! I was curious. Not with the brawl. With the malaria issue. I checked online and one of the media reports did claim that three patients returning from Uganda, Liberia and Angola had succumbed to the illness, lately.

Efforts to treat them with a combination of a drug called artemether- humefantine, failed.

Another combination was tied through the London school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and succeeded. According to Dr Colin Sutherland who led the tests, the mixture needs reviewing for future extensive use.

This has big implications in Africa, where Malaria is a bigger killer than even HIV and famine. A BBC report this week confirmed a little child dies every two minutes from malaria on the motherland. Meanwhile 1,500 to 2,000 British folks are treated each year after visiting Africa.