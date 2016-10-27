Algeria: The new migrant staging post for Europe

By Saskia Houttuin

Gerwinio never feels completely safe when he walks around Algiers. The other day, the 27-year-old from Benin was taking an evening stroll when he heard monkey sounds coming from a group of laughing teenagers.

Gerwinio averted his gaze and kept walking. He has become used to such racist taunts. “I was called ‘Ebola’ so often that I changed it into my Facebook name,” he says.

Gerwinio is one of a growing number of sub-Saharan Africans coming to Algeria, although exact numbers are hard to come by. The Algerian government claims there are 25,000 such migrants in the country, but local NGOs say the true number is at least four times higher.

“It is way more visible lately that there is more sub-Saharan migration,” said Pascal Reyntjens, mission chief for the International Organization for Migration in Algiers.

IOM opened its first office in the Algerian capital earlier this year and recorded nearly 22,000 migrants passing through Arlit in northwest Niger on their way to Algeria between February and the end of September. The figure is still only a fraction of the 269,533 recorded making their way from northern Niger to Libya during the same time period, but the number opting for Algeria is likely to rise as neighbouring countries grapple with political turmoil.

Migrants used to find work in Libya, but the country’s civil war has paralysed the economy and made it a risky prospect, even as a launching point to Europe. And to the south, continuing conflict and terror attacks in Mali are creating new refugees. For those seeking work, refuge, or passage to Europe, Algeria has become a promising alternative.

Migration through Algeria is not a new development. In the south, the desert city of Tamanrasset has been a transport hub on the trans-Saharan trade route for centuries, linking Algeria to places like Mali, Ghana and northern Nigeria. But recently there has been a change: the traffic now moves northwards to Algeria’s coastal cities.

Europe is well aware of the risk that Algeria poses to its goal of reducing migrant arrivals via the Central Mediterranean, now the main route to its external borders.

Under the Partnership Framework with third countries adopted in June this year, Algeria was identified as one of 16 “priority” countries with which the European Commission wants to reach deals. In return for various “incentives”, such as development aid and trade, the EU wants cooperation in preventing migrants reaching Europe’s shores and in accepting back deportees. Countries that refuse to sign on risk what the commission calls “negative incentives”.

A progress report on the Partnership Framework published last week focuses on five countries identified by the EU as “the first priorities for action” – Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, and Mali. Algeria is mentioned only as a country requiring ‘particular attention’. No further details were provided, but a recent analysis by strategic forecasting company, Stratfor, describes the country as “one of the trickiest North African nations with which to increase cooperation”.

Racist attacks

Many Algerians are struggling to adapt to the changing demographics in their cities. They perceive the newcomers as a threat to security, health, and the economy, particularly following the drop in oil prices, which has led to inflation and growing unemployment.

Hundreds of migrants have been wounded in clashes with Algerians in recent years. Migrants on the receiving end of racist slurs and violence have little recourse. Many health facilities won’t treat those without documents, and going to the police could result in arrest or worse – being put on a bus back to the southern border.