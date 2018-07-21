The Mainland Tanzania Premier League is scheduled to start this August 22. Featuring 20 teams, it is scheduled to climax next May. Normally, the league starts in September. But, with the increase in the number of participating teams, the football governing bodies decided upon an early start this time.

Currently, the 20 teams are in intensive training ahead of the league matches barely a month away.

Indeed, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) are struggling to find a sponsor for the league, following Vodacom-Tanzania’s decision not to renew its sponsorship.

While the governing bodies are optimistic of securing sponsorship, only a few of the 20 clubs have already netted sponsors for the league. It is a fact that there is an increase in league matches and duration, compared with the past. Undoubtedly, the increase requires increased financing as well.

In the event, it is the task for the clubs to secure sponsors who would enable them financially to effectively compete in the league.

During the 16 teams-strong league, some team players defected from their clubs for not being paid their dues in full and on time.

Currently, it is only Azam Media Limited and the KCB Bank that are sponsoring the league. However, the funding by these two companies will not be enough to cover all the costs of the 20 teams, as well as TFF and TPLB operational costs.

If and when TFF and TPLB fail to play their cards well, club officials have to struggle to get sponsors who would fund their teams to enable them participate throughout the 10 months of the league.