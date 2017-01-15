The Zanzibar revolution and the contradictions in our democracy

By Erick Mwakibete

Zanzibar and Tanzania celebrated 53 years of the Revolution which toppled the Sultan, and placed the Isles in the hands of the commoners; the people.

There is a familiar; depressing script in these national celebrations. It has been the same thing since the return of multiparty politics, especially after contested elections be it in Zanzibar or the Mainland. Political leaders from major opposition parties are constantly a no show. Colourful military parades. Traditional dances. Perhaps a speech from the man of the hour (they have always been men in charge).

One would be tempted to think that since after the contested elections of 2015 and the disputed rerun of 2016, and CUF’s participation in the Dimani constituency by-election, then they would show up to celebrate the Revolution. Why would they be bothered to participate in an electoral process which is organized by an agency they constantly accuse of lacking autonomy? They have consistently called for reforms to ensure the political field is more diverse and inclusive.

The answers are complicated. CUF is going through a destructive “civil war” and participating in the by-election is vital in titling the scales in one direction of the warring factions. The by-election provides a perfect public forum for opposition political parties to vent up their frustrations and more promise of what they could do if given the opportunity to lead the country. No such forum is available to them now. It allows Ukawa to present a united front. They desperately need it.

So, Revolution celebrations and the by-election are two different matters.

From the outset, the Revolution and its legacy are contested, with heroes and villains debatable depending on which side of the fence you are standing on. Subsequent governments in Zanzibar have done little to heal the divisions which run deep. The return of multiparty politics aggravated the differences.

President Ali Mohamed Shein speaking to a local TV station in a wide ranging interview, he acknowledged the historical fact of contested elections in Zanzibar going back to 1957, and these contested elections played part in the occurrence of the Revolution of 1964.

President Magufuli was not in Zanzibar, he was in Shinyanga leading the Revolution celebrations which coincided with his tour there. The rest of who’s who in the government past and present were present at the Amaan stadium in Unguja. He is on record to have said that it is not a must that all leaders have to be at the same place during national celebrations. This is very important because one of the reasons these celebrations lack relevance is the fact that they are held at the same place every year and the drill is the same every year.

Those who are not in Dar es Salaam or Unguja remain spectators. The venues need to change on a yearly basis and the celebrations have to be countrywide by holding events in different parts of the country that way it makes it easier for the common man and woman to feel part of these national celebrations; to have sense of belonging, feel proud of our past.

Our political leaders do not even see the way these national celebrations are held as excluding so many people. This exclusion manifests itself in other ways too: the people who receive different state honours are belong to the same political side, as if those who are on a different side have not contributed (for better or for worse) to make this country the way it is now. We honour only those we feel like are on our side. It makes light of our collective efforts as a society, as a country to strive to be better.

There is little that we know of our heroes and villains of our past. Any meaningful conversation aimed at inclusion must start here; understanding our heroes, villains and the forces they represented is vital to ensuring we continue to be a country that is at peace with itself.