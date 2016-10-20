By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara

What is that position you so covet? Never mind that commandment for now, we are way past that already - you can dash into the confession booth right after this.

You envy the supervisor, manager, director, CEO, chairperson and beyond. Let us work with the CEO’s position. Did you know that there’s nothing the CEO has that you don’t? People in any position of power and authority are not born.

They think it, their thinking spurs their feelings and their feelings direct their bodies to act according to their thoughts. They pronounce themselves as those positions by their actions and in no time, the universe organizes itself to respond in direct proportion to their actions.

So what’s holding you back from positioning yourself for the office that you want? You don’t have twenty of the twenty-five years’ experience required or is it that you lack two out of the six degrees on the job requirements? Can you do the job and do it well? Go on; hand in your application right now. All applicants for any position do not meet eighty percent of the stipulated requirements for any advertised position and anyone who does, rarely gets it. Those who nearly meet the criteria are seen as over-qualified and are even treated with measured suspicion as to why they would apply for the position.

The position you currently hold refers to you as assistant, support, liaison, and whichever other polite title organizations use to let you know what your place is in the pecking order. Good for them - the organizations, that is. You did not have any part in charting the organizational chart, did you? You therefore must not restrict your vision to the title stipulated on your contract and emblazoned on your business card. Don’t restrict it to the little desk surrounded by a sea of others that you work with or report to everyday either.

I want you to know that the position you hold has everything to do with your employer’s pigeon-holing process and nothing to do with the definition of who you are or how high up you are going within or outside your current engagement. All job grades, salary scales and ceilings are part of organizational socialization that keep you a statistic of the system”. There is nothing supervisory, managerial or directorial that you do not already possess. What stands between you and that promotion is you. That is because you see yourself as a meek, helpless, and even a victim follower, not the unrivaled expert professional and confident leader that you are in your chosen field.

Who you are, how high and how fast you climb your success ladder is entirely up to you. All you need to do is decide who you are, feel it in every fibre of your being and then proceed to write, speak, and act it. This is all power that you have; you do not need an opinion poll, a national dialogue or a referendum to do this. You are the voter, member of parliament and undisputed President of The Independent Republic of You.