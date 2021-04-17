Prime Minister Majaliwa orders early release of farm inputs

Officiating the planting of improved cashewnut seedlings in Ruangwa District today, Sunday, Mr Majaliwa said the improved breed will result into more yield only if farm inputs are applied on time and correctly.

Ruangwa. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered the Cashew Board of Tanzania (CBT) to seek funds from the Treasury for purchase of input for cashew nut crops.

Officiating the planting of improved cashewnut seedlings in Ruangwa District today, Sunday, Mr Majaliwa said the improved breed will result into more yield only if farm inputs are applied on time and correctly.

About 10 million seedlings will be given for free to farmers across the cashewnut planting regions.

“Timely access to farm inputs by farmers is crucial. I want the Cashewnut Board to do everything possible to ensure that farmers get the inputs on time,” Mr Majaliwa, who is also the MP for Ruangwa constituency, said.

He also urged extension officers to go to the farms to help farmers.

The acting director general of CBT, Hassan Jarufu told Mr Majaliwa that cashewnut production has increased tremendously in the last three seasons from 154, 000 tonnes in 2015/16 to 264, 000 tonnes in 2016/17. For the 2017/18 season 285, 000 tonnes have already been collected despite the fact that the harvesting season is not yet over.

Mr Jarufu said the plan is to reach 700,000 tonnes in the next ten years from the improved seeds. The 700,000 is expected to bring in Sh2.1 trillion if a kilo is sold at Sh3000, Mr Jarufu noted.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa said in his region farmers have already sold 178, 000 tonnes at Sh694 billion this season.