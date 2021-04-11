1,063 poachers arrested at Tarangire as earnings surge to Sh19 billion

Among those arrested, were 105 who were involved in the network of elephant poaching.

Tarangire. At least 1,063 poachers have been arrested in Tarangire National Park from 2012/13 to December, 2017.

Among those arrested, were 105 who were involved in the network of elephant poaching.

The head of the Tarangire National Park, Mr Herman Batiho, revealed this on Thursday January 25 when a Parliamentary Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Tourism visited the national park.

Mr Batiho said officers of the national park, in cooperation with government’s security organs and tourism stakeholders have managed to reduce poaching incidents from 254 in 2014/15 to 67 last year.

He said in 2012/3 there were 179 poaching incidents, in 2013/14 (180 incidents), 2014/15 (254), 2015/16 (126), and in 2016/17 there were 257 incidents.

Mr Batiho said despite facing challenges in countering the poaching incidents, earnings from tourists visiting the national park had increased from Sh9.7 billion in 2012/13 to Sh19 billion in 2016/17.

He said the increase in revenue had been due to the rising number of local and foreign tourists.

According to him, the number of the foreign tourists has increased from 112,163 in 2012/13 to 140,405 tourists in 2016/17.

"The number of local tourists has also increased from 65,038 in 2012/13 to 76,022 tourists in 2016/17 and more tourists are visiting the park," he said.

Speaking on the report, the committee members lauded the leadership of the Park for its efforts in fighting against poaching and increasing earnings.

Earlier, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Gaudence Milanzi, said the ministry had received all the advice given by the committee and that it would be worked upon.