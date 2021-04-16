Bakhressa group of companies hails Dar-Nairobi settlement of trade dispute

Kenya banned wheat flour and gas imports from Tanzania due to what it called safety and quality concerns and Tanzania reciprocated by slapping a ban on Kenyan tyres, margarine and fermented milk.

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Bakhresa Group of companies has assured its Kenyan customers that its products will now be available after agreement to lift trade restrictions which affected products and services exchanged between the two countries.

Kenya banned wheat flour and gas imports from Tanzania due to what it called safety and quality concerns and Tanzania reciprocated by slapping a ban on Kenyan tyres, margarine and fermented milk.

President John Magufuli and his Kenyan counterpart, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta intervened into the saga and agreed to lift restrictions on imports from either country. The decision was announced at the weekend.

Bakhresa exports to Kenya almost all its products including water, soft drinks, biscuits and wheat flour.

“We thank and congratulate the two presidents for this bold agreement that will remove the trading hurdles,” Bakhresa said in a statement.

“Our intention is to continue producing safe and high quality products for both local and international markets. We also urge all other manufacturers to make sure they meet these standards for the Tanzanian products to penetrate in the international markets and ultimately help the government efforts in driving the country into the industrial economy,” it stated.