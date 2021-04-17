Sh9bn for lab construction, repairs of teachers’ college

The government has been asked to open doors of the labour market, promote eligible teachers and boost the morale of those assigned to teach especially in rural areas

Rungwe. The government has set aside Sh9 billion for rehabilitation of buildings and construction of a modern laboratory at Mpuguso Teachers’ College in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region

The principal, Ms Doroth Mhaiki, said this on Monday during the college’s 1st graduation of diploma students, whereby the chief guest was Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla.

A total of 71 teachers graduated as 23 out of the total number were women.

Earlier, Ms Mhaiki said the college faced various challenges, including having dilapidated buildings, which endangered the safety of both students and teachers. She said there was also lack of a laboratory, which was drawback to producing science teachers.

“We thank the government through our regional commissioner Amos Makalla, who after visiting the college and seeing things for himself, wrote a letter to the ministry and to President John Magufuli to ask for rehabilitation funds and now the college has started looking differently,” she said. The principal added that having a laboratory would enable the government to obtain science teachers, who would also produce a generation knowledgeable about modern technology and its application.

Besides that, she said the college lacked funds to operate efficiently.

Earlier, reading a speech, the president of students government, Mr Hamisi Nuru, asked the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training to open doors of the labour market, promote eligible teachers and boost the morale of those assigned to teach especially in rural areas. For his part, Mr Makalla called upon the graduates to be good ambassadors and carry out their duties effectively so that they could produce various professionals as Tanzania moved towards industrialisation. He also wanted them to avoid excessive drinking that lowered their image in the eyes of society.