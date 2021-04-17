Manji at Kisutu Court, awaiting judgement on use of illicit drugs case

Mr Manji was arraigned at the court facing charges of using illicit drugs and both the prosecution and defence counsel have closed their submissions.

Dar es Salaam. Business billionaire Yusuf Manji, 41, has arrived at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court awaiting the verdict on his use of illicit drugs case.

Mr Manji was arraigned at the court facing charges of using illicit drugs and both the prosecution and defence counsel have closed their submissions.