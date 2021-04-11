Kinondoni constituency records low turnout as voting continues

Dar es Salaam. Voting in various polling stations in Kinondoni constituency continues, but initial observation shows there is low voter turnout.

Polling stations were open on Saturday, February 17 by 7am but this paper has established that the number of people showing up for casting their ballots has been minimal.

The Citizen surveyed various polling stations where voters spent less than five minutes to complete the voting process.

Election officials at one of the polling stations, told this paper that they had attended less than ten voters since the station was opened.

Security has been heightened in the constituency where fully packed armed police vehicles were seen making patrols at various places to ensure peace and security is maintained throughout the election process.

Election supervisor at Bwawani polling station where there are three substations, Mr Allein Seth said in spite of the low voter turnout, things were under control.

Advertisement

"I call upon voters residing in this area to turn up for voting. Voting is their obligation because their development depends on the nature of the leaders and representatives they will vote for,” he told The Citizen.