6000 households to be surveyed

During the session HUSEA Chairman Renny Chiwa, launched a land surveying exercise to later assist residents to acquire land deeds and compensation for those who are to be relocated.

Dar es Salaam. Human Settlement Action (HUSEA) organization conducted an awareness session to the residents of Msigani ward on the relevance of land surveying and planning on Friday afternoon.

During the session HUSEA also launched a surveying exercise for the Msigani ward which has five streets including Temboni, Msigani, Maramba mawili, Msingwa and Kwa Yusufu; to help residents to acquire land deeds and compensation for those who are to be relocated.

The exercise that will involve about 6,000 households is estimated to be concluded within six months and to move to other areas in the city.

According to HUSEA Chairman Renny Chiwa when residents have their land surveyed, it is an opportunity for them to easily obtain loans from financial institutions to later assist them in economic activities, bailing in legal matters and so on.

“Land surveying will also pave way for more social services in their areas like roads, electricity, hospitals and schools because the government will have actual statistics of number of people in a certain areas and their demands and that will facilitate budgeting,” he added.

For his part the Director of Rural and Town Planning in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Prof John Lupala said the government is focused to improve settlements in the country, in order to enhance more economic opportunities and development through land surveying.