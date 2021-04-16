All villages will be connected to electricity, says Premier

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reiterated that all villages will be connected to power through the implementation of phase three of the Rural Energy Agency (REA) project.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement on Tuesday, when addressing residents of Ruangwa as he continued with his four day tour of Lindi Region.

According to a press release from Prime Minister’s Office, the Premier said that the government has set aside Sh1 trillion for connecting 8,000 villages with electricity power.

Prime Minister who is also MP for Ruangwa in Lindi Region, said this in different occasions when addressing residents of Chiapi, Nandanga, Mbecha and Luchelegwa villages in his constituency.

“We have a very caring president in Dr John Magufuli who has allocated a lot of money for electrifying all villages in the country including those in Ruangwa District. Villagers will have to pay the connection charges amounting to Sh27, 000 only,” he said.

He added that no villager will be supposed to pay for electricity poles as all costs are covered by the government.

According to him the government is determined to ensure that all villages were connected to electricity and for those located far from national grid will be supplied with solar power.

“The aim is to stimulate economic activities and employment opportunities,” he said adding that the move would also facilitate the provision of social services especially in hospitals and schools.

For his part, Lindi Region Tanesco manager, Mr Johnson Mwigune, said the contractor assigned in the district was ready for the work and would arrive at the site by the end of this month.