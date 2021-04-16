An NGO to distribute sanitary pads to primary schools

Speaking to The Citizen PCI head of health and nutrition department Ms Elifrida Kumalija said many girls have been missing classes during their menstrual periods.

Musoma. Project Concern International (PCI) will distribute 2,500 sanitary pads to pupils in Primary schools in three districts.

The sanitary pads will be distributed to 231 primary schools in Bunda, Musoma and Butiama districts. Ms Kamalija said PCI has set aside Sh75 million for purchasing and distributing the sanitary towels.

“Many parents especially from rural areas are poor hence they can’t afford to purchase sanitary pads that’s why we have decided to intervene,” said Ms Kamalija.