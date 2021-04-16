Anglican Church set to build investment centre

According to the Anglican Church’s Bishop of Central Tanzania, Dr Dickson Chilongani, the envisaged state-of-the-art project will include apartments for rent, shopping malls and seminar rooms. “As the government relocates its seat from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, the demand for office apartments and seminar rooms is catapulting and that’s why we have decided to invest in this project to curtail an acute shortage of such facilities in Dodoma,” he said. (Valentine Oforo)

Dodoma. The Diocese of Central Tanganyika (DCT) is planning to construct a Sh4 billion investment centre in the designated capital city of Dodoma as part of supporting the efforts by the government to facelift its headquarters.

The Bishop revealed that at least sh1.2billion had so far been realized for the implementation of the vast project. (Valentine Oforo)