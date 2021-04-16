Another Chadema councillor defects in Arusha

Mr Laiser joins the trend of opposition councils resigning in the Arusha region and offer their full support to President Magufuli’s reign.

Arusha. Chadema councillor for Ngabobo ward, Meru Council Solomon Laiser on Tuesday resigned from his post pledging support to President John Magufuli.

Mr Laiser becomes the fifth councillor from Arusha region which is Chadema’s powerhouse to resign from their positions and offer full support to President Magufuli’s reign.

In his resignation letter seen by The Citizen Mr Laiser noted that, “…I Solomon Laiser…with a sound mind and without being coerced by anyone I have decided to resign from my position and withdraw my Chadema membership, so that I can support President Magufuli in all good things on development front that he is currently delivering.”

Reached for comment, Arumeru East MP (Chadema) Mr Joshua Nassari said the whole resignations trend is a result of what he termed as “a dirty game by government leaders” to buy off Chadema councillors.

“We received the tip about his departure earlier on, when the matter was discussed in party meetings he agreed that he was being persuaded to resign. He assured us that he was not going anywhere, but I guess those on the other side have succeeded. Now you wonder instead of working on people’s development, we have government leaders who are busy persuading opposition leaders to resign,” he said.

Other four councillors who have tendered their resignations are Credo Kifukwe (Murieti), Anderson Sikawa (Leguruki), Emmanuel Mollel (Makiba), Greyson Isangya (Maroroni) and Josephine Mshiu (Specia Seats).