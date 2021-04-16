Another person killed by unidentified assailants in Rufiji

Rufiji. Unidentified people have shot dead Mr Rahim Kwangaya, a resident of Mandela, Ikwiriri, in Rufiji District, Coast Region, and then throw his body into a rubbish dump.

The killers also wounded his wife Tatu Mnete on her left breast.

Confirming the incident, Ikwiriri Health Centre chief physician, Dr Iddy Malinda, said Mr Kwangaya sustained two gunshot wounds. He said two bullets were shot in his abdomen and through his left shoulder, explaining that after an autopsy on the body they also learnt that he sustained some bruises on his head, as a result of being dragged.

Dr Malinda elaborated that his wife was wounded on her left breast, saying Mr Kwangaya had already been handed over to his relatives for burial, while the wife was rushed to Mchukwi Hospital for further medical attention. When reached for comment, Rufiji Special Zone police commander Onesmo Lyanga declined to give details on the incident, saying he was out of his office.

According to a relative, on the fateful night unidentified people armed with guns arrived at Mr Kwangaya’s residence and knocked at the backdoor of his house, wanting him to open it. The relative narrated further that after Mr Kwangaya, who was engaged in a petty business in Mnadani, opened the door he was shot and died on the spot.

After killing him, the relative recounted, the assailants took his body and threw it into a rubbish dump near the house.

Mr Kwangaya is the 41st victim to have been shot dead in Coast Region so far.