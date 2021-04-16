Best designer of new EAC logo to take home Sh55m

Arusha. A winner of a design competition for the new East African Community (EAC) emblem will be awarded $25,000 (approximately Sh55 million), the secretariat announced here yesterday.

The competition which was launched on June 1, in Juba, South Sudan will extend to August 31 and is open to youth and design companies from all the six partner states aged between 18 and 35 years.

Besides, one EAC emblem, the winner must also excel in designing eleven logos for the three organs under the Community that include the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly and Court of Justice as well as eight EAC institutions.

Under the EAC Brand Architecture competition, bidders are also required to recommend the corporate colour of the organisation, the best application of the emblem and logos which it is suggested should be unique identifier of the EAC.

The second and third winners will be awarded consolation cash prizes of $5,000 (Sh11 million) and $2,500 respectively, the secretariat said as the team overseeing the task completed visiting all the six partner states.

Decision to have a new corporate identity for the EAC was made during a ministerial meeting in Nairobi last year after it was realised that the Community needed new corporate identity that will project the regional body with its current priorities.

The exercise could see a new flag designed for EAC, replacing the present one which has been criticised for having too many colours.

The current emblem was designed in 1997 and has been seen as no longer suitable for the expanding bloc with ever changing priorities.

Experts say they have identified several gaps in that its visual appearance does not send a clear message on the integration agenda for the bloc.

Lack of a common corporate identify has led to some EAC and organs institutions adopting the EAC logo as their primary identify whilst others have developed their own unique logos. Moreover, some experts say both the EAC flag and logo have too many colours with the logo not adaptable to the future expansion of the Community.