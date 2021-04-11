Majaliwa directs TBA to evaluate the quality on border post building in Sirari

The prime Minister was appalled by the standard of the buildings and wondered if they represent value for money

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) chief executive officer, Mr Elius Mwakalinga, to evaluate the quality of buildings for one-stop border post in Sirari, Mara Region.

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s office on Monday, January 22, says Mr Majaliwa made the directives on Sunday, January 21 during his working visit in Mara Region.

The statement quoted the premier as directing Mr Mwakalinga to assess the quality of the buildings and advise the government if they were suitable for use.

“January 17, this year, Mr Majaliwa inspected the center located at the Tanzania-Kenya border where he expressed his dissatisfaction with quality of the buildings,” reads part of a statement, adding:

“During the inspection, Mr Majaliwa witnessed cracks in the walls of the buildings and floors and that paintings in some parts of the buildings built from 2011 to 2014 were damaged.”

In another development, Mr Majaliwa directed Mara regional authorities to prepare and submit a report to him bearing strategies intended to end water woes by January 25, this year.

Also, he directed deputy minister of State in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO RALG), Mr Josephat Kandege and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Water and Irrigation Prof Kitila Mkumbo to remain in the region in order to make follow up on delayed water projects.

Mr Kandege and Prof Mkumbo were given the directives after the premier had leant that the region has a number of unfinished water projects despite spending a lot of money for them.

“The premier wants appropriate measures to be taken against everyone behind the delay, including Mr Emmanuel Masanja, the former Rorya District Executive Director (DED) who was transferred to Musoma district council,” reads the statement.

Mr Majaliwa said human activities including agriculture and livestock grazing shouldn’t destroy water sources in the region known to have serious water shortage.

“Due to poor supervision of the water projects, the government has annulled Musoma Water and Sewerage Authority (Muwasa) board for its role in the projects and that respective contractors are being questioned by security organs.