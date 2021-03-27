Cooking oil potential untapped, says study

The study, conducted by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) between March and June this year, shows that challenges such as poor farming technologies hamper cooking oil production.

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania can wholly produce edible oils for its consumption, but it spends Sh655 billion ($294 million) annually on importation palm oil from Asia, a new study shows.

The study conducted in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Morogoro shows that the production of oilseeds depends on rains. It also highlights poor processing and packaging technologies. Eighty-five per cent of oilseed producers are poorly equipped small-scale farmers.

According to TPSF research consultant Bryceson Sali, Tanzania has 1.6 million of oilseed farmers.

Sali hopes that if oilseed farming it will make a dent in poverty in more than 13 million households.

The study has recommended that the government increase its commitment in promoting the production of edible oils to end massive imports.