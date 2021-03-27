DSE: We’ll have 1m investors by 2020

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) aims at doubling the number of investors to one million in the coming three years.

DSE chief executive officer Moremi Marwa hopes the goal will be achieved as the law stipulates that telecommunications and mining companies should be listed on the bourse. “The future of the stock market is bright.

Our aim is to get at least one million investors in the coming three years, up from 500,000 currently.” According to him, DSE has been also creating awareness to the public on investing in shares.

Yesterday eight winners of the DSE Scholar Investment Challenge were named – five from universities and the rest from secondary schools. Benson Mcharo, of Sokoine University of Agriculture, topped the list of university students while Irene Pharles, of Scholastica Secondary School, was No.1 for secondary school students. Mcharo won Sh2 million and Florence Sh1 million. Second, third, fourth and fifth runners-up for university students with their prizes in brackets were Frank Johnson (Sh1.5 million), Charles Msange (Sh500,000), Omega Emmanuel (Sh300,000) and Zakia Yahaya (Sh200,000). The second and third runners-up for secondary school students with their prizes in brackets were Christopher Ngonyani (Sh600,000) and Emmanuel Mwenda (Sh400,000).