New digital marketplace launched

Dar es Salaam. A new digital marketplace has been launched to connect technicians and customers.

Called Fundi247, the application has been developed by WS Technology Consulting following acute need of finding professional technicians in the country whether it is for personal or corporate use.

Currently, customers are facing difficulties to find technicians and forced to rely on reference from family, friends or adverts hanging on street corners or trees.

Fundi247 digital marketplace is going to address this problem by providing customers with access to thousands of vetted and rated technicians across Tanzania.

All technicians, in Fundi247 platform, are vetted using government-issued identifications and customers will also be able to rate and comment about technicians’ performance. “To ensure that our customers get professional and trained technicians, we will put emphasis in these qualities and we are now working with NabakiAfrika, who are bringing their trained specialists to our platform. These partnerships are important when it comes to addressing customers’ needs. We are also finalizing agreements with Vocational Educational and Training Authority and Engineering Registration Board to bring in certified and experienced technicians and engineers” says Mr Martin Warioba, managing partner of WS Technology Consulting. To address customers’ needs, Fundi247 will also serve technicians, especially those who are struggling to expand their small and medium-sized enterprises due to various challenges in the market.