Chadema candidate arrested, released

Dar es Salaam. Police on Saturday, February 17, arrested Chadema parliamentary candidate Salum Mwalimu on allegations of organising an illegal assembly when voting was underway.

Reports availed by the MCL Digital team suggested that Mr Mwalimu was outside a polling station at Idrisa Street, Magomeni.

He was taken to Magomeni Police Station for interrogation and was later released and joined other party cadres.

When reached for comment over the matter, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said he was not aware of the reports.

Earlier reports suggest that unknown person disappeared with a ballot box before police recovered it and arrested the suspect.