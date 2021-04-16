Chato residents thank Mkapa with 10 cows

Chato. Residents of Chato District have given 10 cows to the former President Benjamin Mkapa as a token of goodwill and wishing him a good retirement.

This was revealed this morning at Mzaina football field where President John Magufuli and the former president addressing the public.

Chato MP Dr Merdad Kalemani said among them one was a bull. They were handed over to Mr Mkapa by an Elder in Chato, Mzee Samuel Bigambo.

Mr Mkapa arrived in Chato on Sunday for a two-day official visit accompanied by Japanese Ambassador Masaharu Yoshida, in handing over a Sunflower Double Refinery that the Japanese government has financed.