Court yet to decide on Former Miss Tanzania’s narcotics case

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Wednesday, October 4 said it was yet to make a decision on search warrant used to investigate the house of the former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu.

Wema and the two other people, Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Seleman, have been charged at Kusutu resident Magistrate’s Court with two charges on being found in illegal possession of narcotics and drugs abuse.

The court’s chief Magistrate is yet to draft the ruling that was set to be issued today October 4. This was after the defence, led by advocate Peter Kibatala asked the court during the hearing to decline the evidence collected from Wema Sepetu’s home.

The case was adjourned to November 1 when the ruling is expected.

On September 13, the prosecution, under state attorney Constantine Kikula asked the court to accept and consider the search warrant used to inspect the home of the accused.

One of the witnesses, Inspector Wille from the office of Regional Crime Officer (RCO) told the court that he was in the team which inspected the accused’s home and found the alleged roll of two small pieces of cannabis sativa known as bhang.