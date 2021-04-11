Curb illicit liquor sales, traders urge

Dodoma. The business fraternity here has pleaded with the government to intervene and end production and sales of illicit liquor in the country, saying they pose serious health threats to young people.

They argue that plenty of cheap spirits in the market also causes the government to lose revenue, calling on authorities to take appropriate measures in order to curb the booming trade.

This comes almost a week after some Members of Parliament raised a similar concern that some of the hard drinks making it into the market are produced by factories that do not pay taxes.

Speaking with journalists here yesterday, the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) regional chairperson, Mr Deus Nyabiri said the government ought to act immediately and curb the production of illicit liquor in the country.

Mr Nyabiri said investors need to understand the government’s plan on industrialisation and work in a way that supports what the government is campaigning for.

Similar sentiments were echoed by one, Emmanuel Chonjo, a trader in Dodoma who said illicit liquor was in abundance in the market, opining that some Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials may be behind the dirty trade.

“It is high time the government stopped this illegal trade by closing all factories producing such liquor and if possible probe involvement of TRA in the trade,” he said.

Mr Chonjo added that use of fake excise duty stickers indicate that something is wrong within the revenue authority departments.

He noted that illicit liquor manufacturers endanger health of their customers, thus their licenses should be revoked.

“We humbly request the government not to be lenient on this matter. It has to take action if this trade is to come to an end,” he noted. The minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage said the government was aware of the problem and was already working on the best way to end it.

He also called on fellow lawmakers to help in revealing such factories.



