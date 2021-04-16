Dar maritime gateway project receives $357m funds from WB

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DMGP), which President John Magufuli, is expected to launch on Sunday at the Dar es Salaam Port has received $357 million World Bank (WB) funds.

WB Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Burundi and Somalia Bella Bird said in a statement that the WB Board of Executive Directors had approved $345 million credit for the project and $12 million more would be provided as a grant.

She said the port expansion would improve its to 25 million tonnes in the coming seven years and berth waiting time would be reduced from 80-30 hours, hence improve the general port's efficiency.

"Enhancing its operational potential will boost trade and job creation across the region and reduce the current cost of $200-400 of delay per day for a single consignment," she said.

The government will contribute $63 million through the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the United Kingdom (UK) through the Department for International Development (DFID) will contribute $12 million as a grant.

Another partner is the Trade Mark East Africa.