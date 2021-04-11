Dar receives Sustainable Transport Award

According to an earlier statement by the Ministry of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Tanzania’s ambassador to the US and Mexico, Mr Wilson Masilingi, was scheduled to receive the Sustainable Transport Award (STA) on Tuesday, January 9, in Washington.

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) project has received an award on sustainable transport.

Dar es Salaam was nominated as the first African city in the past 13 years of conducting such international STA.

The World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Burundi, Malawi, and Somalia, Ms Bella Bird, announced Dar es Salaam’s winning of the award on July 2 last year.

The Dart project is being implemented in six phases. The infrastructure development of Phase 2 along Kilwa Road will start this year.