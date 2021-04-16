Dr Mahiga: Tanzania is committed to East African integration

University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer Prof Haji Semboja there is a mismatch of skills in the region and youths need to be empowered to identify career planning.

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for International Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga said on Friday that, Tanzania is committed to East African integration as the government continues to empower its citizens on utilizing on the numerous opportunities found in the bloc.

According to Dr Mahiga the most important thing is for the youth and women to exhibit self-confidence to be able to grab and benefit from the available opportunities.

He said that as he was launching reports on EAC boundless cross-border opportunities for business and trade.

"The government intends to have its people benefit from these opportunities not only through trade but also investment and value addition of its goods," he said.

He said for the youth to be able to identify and grab the EAC common market opportunities, member state countries are currently in a process of establishing a harmonised education system for EA universities aimed at empowering the youth with right skills.

He said President John Magufuli has recognized the potential, and already Tanzania is working towards eliminating all trade barriers to enable free movement of labour and capital.

Earlier, University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer Prof Haji Semboja said, there is a mismatch of skills in the region and youths need to be empowered to identify career planning.

"Tanzanians need to be exposed to be strategic and grab the EAC opportunities," he said.

On his part, Francis Kiwanga from Foundation for Civil Society said they have been conducting seminars and workshops aimed at making the youth aware of the opportunities found in the bloc.