Energy minister directs TPA to speed up installation of flow meters

Tanga: Energy minister Dr Merdard Kalemani on Friday January 26 directed the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to complete the installation of flow meters to determine the actual amount of oil that was being offloaded.

Dr Kalemani said the installation of the flow meters would also enable TPA to conduct the correct assessment of taxes due to be collected on imported oil.

Speaking after an inspection to assess the progress of flow meter installation at Raskazone, in Tanga, Dr Kalemani said it was important for the government to be in full control of how oil is being imported by private companies.

Currently, he noted, the oil is imported by Gulf Bulk Petroleum Company (GBP) and transported to centers owned by private individuals.

According the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Amour Ali, the storage capacity of the company has increased to122.6 million liters and is expected to double to 300 million litres after expansion of the second phase is completed.

Dr Keleman commended the company but he insisted the government must verify the actual amount of imported fuel in order to get the right taxes.

The Minister also has called on GBP to speed up the installation pipes for offloading oil into Lorries to cut the time used for loading.

He gave the company until the end of February to finish the installation process so that work can start on March.

Earlier Amour told the minister that work to install the three pipes was scheduled to be completed in April this year.