Fastjet launches sixth route in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The African low-cost airline for everyone, fastjet, yesterday announced the launch of its sixth Tanzanian route that will take it to Kigoma.

The company has henceforth started selling tickets on the Dar es Salaam-Kigoma route, Fastjet said in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, the new route will initially be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with the first flight scheduled to take off on March 1, 2018, with fares going as low as Sh123 000. Recently, Fastjet’s introduced Embraer E190 aircraft, which will be plying the route. “Last year, the company invested heavily to replace its fleet in Tanzania as part of its redevelopment plan. Fastjet is now ready to expand and further invest so as to benefit everyone in the country,” says fastjet Tanzania spokesperson Lucy Mbogoro. “The launch of the Dar es Salaam Kigoma route marks the beginning of a proudly Tanzanian growth path, connecting and moving people and goods affordably.”

Fastjet will be offering the only jet service between Dar es Salaam and Kigoma, which means that it will not only introduce cheaper fares, but also faster services and greater convenience between those two distant cities. Fastjet has flown almost 3 million Guests in the 5 counties where the brand is present; Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa. Within Tanzania fastjet flies between Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, Mbeya and Kilimanjaro already.

Mbogoro added: “Similar to the mobile phone industry, low-cost airlines have made it easier for people to connect friends and family to stay in touch, and companies and entrepreneurs to do business more affordably. As we grow in Tanzania, fastjet will continue to play a bigger role in the lives of citizens as the first choice for air travel.”