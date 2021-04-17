Former ACT Wazalendo chairlady Mghwira rejoins CCM

She announced her decision during CCM women’s wing election held in Dodoma on Friday, December 8.

Dar es Salaam. Former chairlady of ACT Wazalendo, who is also Kilimanjaro regional commissioner Anna Mghwira, has rejoined the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

“I am impressed by reforms taking place in the ruling party so I would like to announce that I am rejoining CCM,” said Ms Mghwira amid rapturous applause.

