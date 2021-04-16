Former High Court Judge dies two months after resignation

Dar es Salaam. Former High Court Judge Upendo Msuya has passed away on Wednesday, two months after her resignation.

Her family has confirmed that the lady justice breath her last at Kairuki Hospital in the city.

A statement released to the media by the Director of Presidential Communication on May 16 stated that President John Magufuli accepted the resignation of Judge Msuya and two other officials, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Said Meck Sadiki and the Chairman of the law Reform Commission of Tanzania Judge Aloysius Mujulizi.