Govt to fund funeral of slain NIT student

Dar es Salaam. The Government will fund all burial expenses of a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, who was allegedly shot dead by the police last Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the City on Sunday, February 18, minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Professor Joyce Ndalichako, said Akilina was killed, when she was heading to Bagamoyo.

“She was killed when she was heading to Bagamoyo to submit her application letter for field training,” said the minister.

For his part, deputy minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni said the government will make sure that investigation into the incident will be conducted before long so that the culprits will be brought to justice.