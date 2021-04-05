Grenade attacks rock Opposition MPs’ homes

KAMPALA. Fear has gripped Members of Parliament opposed to the removal of presidential age limit after homes of two of their colleagues were struck by grenade blasts on Tuesday night.

Two grenades were hurled by unknown assailants at the residences of MP Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye East) and MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine (Kyadondo East) at about 1am Tuesday night.

The grenades were detonated within a space of one hour and in close succession, suggesting the explosions were coordinated.

Nobody was hurt but the explosions damaged the glass windows of the Opposition MPs’ houses.

Last Thursday another grenade attack happened at the home of MP Moses Kasibante (Rubaga South) in Rubaga Division.

Police described the ordnances as Stun Grenades.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Mr Frank Mwesigwa said pieces of the grenades recovered from the MPs’ homes were of the same make.

Stun Grenades make a striking flash and a loud bang upon explosion. They are considered non-lethal but can inflict damage on property or severe injury on human beings upon impact.

In Uganda, only armed forces are allowed to import and possess Stun Grenades. They are often used by police in situations of civil disobedience and training.

Mr Mwesigwa said it was too early to know the manufacturer or source of the grenades.

“They have been sent to the Government Analytical Laboratory for examination. We are waiting for the results,” he said.

The proposed amendment of the Constitution to remove the 75-age limit on the presidency has sparked hostility between the Opposition and the ruling NRM party in Parliament and triggered similar animosity in the general population between those for or against the amendment .

Last week MPs on the opposition and government side fought in Parliament in ugly scenes that saw the legislators throw chairs and other objects at each in a fist-fight when a motion was passed to amend the constitution.

The MPs supporting the amendment have reported threats on their lives from their opposition counterparts and some sections of the population. Police have since given guards to some of the ruling party MPs whose lives are deemed to be in danger.

Before the grenade explosions on the Opposition MPs’ residences on Tuesday, it was mainly the ruling NRM party MPs who had been claiming threats on their lives.

Dr Kizza Besigye, former presidential candidate for Forum for Democratic Change, attributed the grenade attacks to government.

“It is a move by Mr Museveni’s government to intimidate the MPs and the whole population not to join the campaign against lifting of the presidential age limit. However, this shouldn’t scare them,” Dr Besigye said.

The grenade blasts seem to have caused worry on the opposition MPs but they insisted they will not be deterred.

Bobi Wine said despite the grenade attack on his home he would not yield in the fight against the amendment of the Constitution.

“Even if they killed me, I am sure there will be 1,000 Bobi Wines who will spring up. I would have wanted police protection, but it may not be helpful,” Bobi Wine said.

His wife, Ms Barbara Intungo, said the grenade explosion left their children in fear and distress. One of the children is preparing for national examinations later this month or early next month.

“It happened so fast, I can’t tell the fear that I went through,” Ms Intungo said.

Their neighbour, Ms Harriet Nalongo, 42, said after the explosion, she saw a Toyota Noah car speeding off from the scene.

At MP Ssewanyana’s home, two Stun Grenades were detonated, but none hit the house window glasses as was the case in the blasts at the residences of Bobi Wine and Kasibante. They exploded in the compound, but caused significant panic in the neighbourhood.

MP Ssewanyana wasn’t at home when the attack happened.

He said his relatives went into hiding as they called police for rescue.

“We believe it is the government trying to intimidate us to stop opposing the removal of the presidential age limit. These grenades have serial numbers and such weapons are in hands of government security agencies,” Mr Ssewanyana said.

Mr Kasango Mapendamu, a neighbour, said at the time of the explosion, he had gone to the toilet, but the bang forced him to cut short his nature’s call.

“I ran back to the home and hid below my bed. I only came out when I heard police sirens close to my house and went to see what had happened to my MP,” Mr Mapendamu said.