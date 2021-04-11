Health: Minister orders transfer of 270 patients from Muhimbili to Mloganzila

Dar es Salaam. Muhimbili National Hospital’s Internal Medicine department has now been relocated to the new medical centre run by the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) based at Mloganzila, Kwembe on the outskirts of the city.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu made the announcement on Wednesday, January 10, and directed that all 270 patients admitted to that department must be shifted to the new facility immediately.

Ms Mwalimu also directed all the medical-officers-in-charge of regional referral hospitals in Dar es Salaam and other district hospitals across the country to start referring patients to internal medicine specialists to Mloganzila.

“All the specialists in that department must now leave for Mloganzila. Any other doctors remaining at that department should be evenly relocated to regional hospitals in other parts of the country,’’ she said.

“Thirty five doctors, 270 patients, nurses and other medical staff at Muhimbili will now be relocated to regional hospitals but they have proposed that their salary schemes should remain unchanged,’’ she added.

The minister said this during a tour of the new Mloganzila Hospital in Kwembe, Ubungo District on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam. The facility is in dire need of medical staff, earlier reports have suggested.



