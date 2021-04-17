Kisutu Court fails to decide case on Lissu

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday failed to decide on the sedition case facing Singida East MP Tundu Lissu whether or not he had a case to answer citing his ailment as the reason.

Mr Lissu, who is also President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), is accused of having made the remarks against the government.

The question of Lissu’s ailment was said by state attorney Inspector Said Hamis as he gave explanations to Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa after the case was called up for decision making.

“The case came for the provision of minor verdict but the accused in the case, Mr Tundu Lissu could not attend court because he is in hospital receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital in Kenya,” said Inspector Hamis.

After the explanation, Magistrate Mwambapa adjourned the case until November 16 this year.

Already five witnesses from the prosecution side have filed their evidence against the accused and they have so far closed their evidence.

Advertisement

In the primary case, Mr Lissu is allegedly on July 28, 2016 while on the grounds of the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court accused of uttering a seditious statement that:

“The authority of incompetent government is of petty dictatorship and deserves a unitary condemnation; this petty dictator must be condemned everywhere. If the leadership will be undertaken by a rogue administration the country will get into a total darkness.”