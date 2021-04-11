Low voter turnout worries supervisors

Dar es Salaam. Election supervisors at Mwenge Dispensary Polling Station in Kinondoni are concerned about low voter turnout.

At the time of speaking they told The Citizen that less than a quarter of registered voters had voted.

The polling station has three substations.

"As at 11:37, only 25 people out of 437 registered voters at Mwenge Dispensary Substation One Polling Station had voted,” said polling station supervisor Flora Kiwiro.

Mwenge Dispensary Substation Two Polling Station supervisor Florian Ishengoma said: “Very few people have voted.”

Mwenge Dispensary Substation Three supervisor Frank Ndumbaro said 50 out of 437 registered people had voted at 11:42am.

Advertisement

Voter Erasto Mwaipasi said: “They’re supposed to exercise their constitutional right to choose the candidate they want.”

Voter Mohammed Salum thinks voters have lost their cards and that is why the turnout is poor.

In all substations, Chadema and CCM agents were present while those of other political parties taking part in the by-election were missing.