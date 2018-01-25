Mr Kagame’s message to President magufuli was delivered by former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Donald Kaberuka, the State House said in a statement.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli January 25 met and held discussions with a special envoy from his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.

During the meeting, the two spoke about several issues regarding economic development in Tanzania and the African Union (AU).

President Kagame has sent the envoy only days after he met with OPresident Magufuli at State House during his one day state visit in which they agreed to construct a modern railway connecting the two countries.

According to the State House statement, during the discussion - which was also attended by Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa - Dr Kaberuka praised Dr Magufuli for closely monitoring Tanzania’s economic growth.

“I am happy with the way Tanzania’s economy is progressing….I congratulate President Magufuli and all Tanzanians for the job,” said Dr Kaberuka.

Dr Kaberuka also presented a special message from Rwandan President Paul Kagame to President Magufuli. Mr Kagame is expected to become the AU chairman starting this month.

The meeting occurred at a time when President Magufuli has been pressing for heightened relations with Rwanda.