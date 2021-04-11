Magufuli to swear in Dr Slaa, Mboweto as new ambassadors

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is on Friday, February 16 expected to swear in two new ambassadors: Dr Willbrod Slaa and Mr Muhidin Mboweto; who were recently assigned their posts.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications and quoting Chief Secretary John Kijazi said the two ambassadors would be sworn in at State House at 9am.

“Ambassadors who will be sworn in today are Muhidin Mboweto who becomes a new ambassador to Nigeria and Dr Willbrod Slaa the ambassador to Sweden,” reads part of a statement.

According to the statement, the representation of the said ambassadors in the aforementioned countries started effective Thursday, February 15.



