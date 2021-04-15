Makamba speaks tough on Ruaha River conservation

The Minister told the House on Monday as he was presenting his office's budget that the said individuals, who he didn't name, have greatly affected the water flow in the river which is a lifeline to more than six million people.

Dodoma. Minister of State in Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr Januari Makamba has warned wealthy and highly placed individuals from diverting water flow off Ruaha River to their farms.

"We are going to take stern measures against them regardless of their status or positions in order to save the river ecology," said Mr Makamba.

The Minister also noted that the river is the major source of hydropower generation in the country, feeding two big hydropower dams namely Mtera and Kidatu.

"We're going to sort Ruaha situation just like the way we did with Katuma River in Katavi last year where 40 water ways were dug to divert water flow and caused massive ecological effects including killing animals especially Hippos for lack of water. Now all the illegal water ways have been demolished," he said.