Manyara brands over 340,000 cattle in special initiative

Simanjiro. At least 341,098 cattle in Manyara Region have been branded in a bid to make it easier for identification of Tanzania’s livestock and for biosecurity control purposes.

This comes after the government recently directed relevant government authorities to start branding Tanzania’s livestock countrywide.

This was revealed by Simanjiro District Administrative Secretary Zuwena Omary, when she was reading a general performance report of the district before Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti on Monday, January 29.

She further assured the Manyara RC, that her office was determined to brand over 437,925 cattle by January 31, 2018.

Speaking of agricultural sector, in particular, Ms Omary revealed that the district had allocated at least 144, 000 out of 346,000 hectares for growing various crops including both cash and food crops.

"At least 42,000 tons of food crops are required per year. However, I can declare that, there is no shortage of food in most areas within the district. The residents still have enough food that they harvested during the 2016/17 season,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Ms Omary revealed that his office was in crucial stage to start implementing a Sh40 billion water project to ensure that the residents in the district had sustainable access to clean drinking water.

For his part, Mr Mnyeti directed the district councils to establish at least 15 manufacturing factories in their respective areas, with a focus to implementing the government’s directive requiring each region to have 100 operational factories.

He further said that he was optimistic that if the directive was effectively implemented, it would complement the government’s efforts to achieve its desired middle-income economy status by 2025.