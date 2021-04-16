Mashinji summoned to police after securing bail

Ruvuma. The Secretary General of the main opposition party Chadema Dr Vicent Mashinji told reporters on Thursday that he has been summoned to the police station.

Dr Mashinji said that at the Ruvuma Resident Magistate Court premises soon after securing bail in a case that involves other eight Chadema members including two MPs, Cecil Mwambe (Ndanda) and Zubeda Sakuru (Special Seats).

The Chadema leaders were arrested on Saturday and charged yesterday for unlawful assembly. According to Ruvuma Regional Police Commander Gemini Mushi, the party through Ms Sakuru secured a permit to conduct an internal meeting, but instead the leaders and “their supporters who turned up in droves demonstrated.”