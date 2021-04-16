Mdee finally taken to court

Dar es Salaam. It has been six days since Chadema women wing Chairperson Ms Halima Mdee, who was arrested for allegedly uttering abusive words towards the President.

The order for her arrest was made by Kinondoni District Commissioner Mr Ally Happi, being specific that it would be a 48 hours detention.

Today, Mdee has been taken to Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court and her case is expected to be heard this afternoon.

Ms Mdee had criticized the President John Magufuli on his stand regarding teen mothers’ right to return to school after delivery.