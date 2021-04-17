Mghwira was free to join CCM, says ACT Wazalendo

Ms Mghwira, who is also Kilimanjaro regional commissioner, made public her decision to join the ruling party during the ruling CCM women’s wing (UWT) meeting held in Dodoma, announced to leave ACT Wazalendo for CCM in support of President John Magufuli's government.

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo on Friday, December 8, said it had no bad feelings about its former chairperson Anna Mghwira, who on Friday, December 12, announced to join the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Speaking to The Citizen by telephone on Friday, ACT Wazalendo secretary of Ideology, Communication and Publicity Ado Shaibu said Ms Mghwira’s decision to join CCM did not surprise him and that the party allowed any other members, who would like to join any other political party, including CCM, to do so.

"On behalf of ACT Wazalendo, let me take this opportunity to wish her best of luck in her new position. I cant deny the truth that she has served the party well during her tenure," he said.

He added: "She has not betrayed us. Everyone has a right to choose what the best is and if there is any other ACT leaders, who think and believe that CCM is the best for them, then the doors are open for them to join the party, but ACT Wazalendo will remain strong as ever."

He further said the party would conduct the general election in March, next year, to select its chairperson.

Ms Mghwira becomes the latest opposition politician to join CCM after former Chadema leader Lawrence Masha and former CUF leader, who was also Kinondoni MP, Maulid Mtulia, just to mention a few, joined CCM.