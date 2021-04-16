Mwakyembe’s wife has passed away

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Information, Sports and Culture Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, has lost his wife Lina Mwakyembe on Saturday night.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry’s Head of Communication Zawadi Msalla on Sunday morning, Mrs Mwakyembe died at Aga Khan Hospital where she was admitted.

The funeral is being held at the minister’s residence in Kunduchi Beach.