Mwanaspoti launches new promotion

Dar es Salaam. The best-selling sports and entertainment newspaper in Tanzania, Mwanaspoti, which is published by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) on Friday launched a promotion titled Win Ticket with ‘Zali la Mwanaspoti’.

Speaking during the launch, MCL Executive Editor Mr Bakari Machumu said the aim of the promotion was to reward customers with various prizes.

Mr Machumu said the promotion whose prizes will cost Sh300 million follows a recent rebranding of the sports and entertainment paper.

The rebranded version considered general outlook, improvement of analytical columns and profiles for local and international figures.

He said the intention of MCL is to make ensure that its readers get the best current stories, which have been written in depth. Mwanaspoti is also sold in Kenya.

The readers have a chance to win prizes daily, weekly and the grand prize.

According to Mr Machumu, the daily prizes include t-shirts, footballs and sportswear from English Premier League (EPL) while weekly prizes will comprise Azam TV decoders with one-month subscription package, motorcycles, mobile phones and eight lucky winners will travel to England to watch one of the big EPL matches.

“The overall winner during the grand promotion will be able to choose one of his/her friend for England tour. Weekly draws will be aired every Wednesday through Azam TV during the Mshike sports programme, This promotion is sponsored by betting firm, Sportpesa Tanzania,” said Mr Machumu.

Mr Machumu urged Tanzanians to seize the opportunity, adding that the first draw would be held after two weeks.

“This is the only opportunity in which Tanzanians should be proud of. Our draws will start this October under the supervision of the National Gaming Board,” he said.

Director of Administration and Compliances of SporPesa Tanzania Mr Abbas Tarimba said they partnered with MCL aiming in a bid to create awareness of loving sports among the Tanzanians.

“First of all, I would like to acknowledge the management of MCL for being innovative in publications. A good example is Mwananchi, Mwanaspoti and The Citizen,” Mr Tarimba said.

“When they asked us for this promotion, we were very positive. I am sure the prizes that will be given will support winners with different needs. We have motorcycles, TV sets, mobile phones, footballs and many others.

“We are supporting MCL for this project because we know that it will be more successful. This is what we have decided and we will keep on the same track. As I said before, the Tanzanians should create a culture of loving sports, both local and international.”

For his part, Azam Media’s Marketing officer Mr John Mbelle said being co-sponsors, they aim at giving more opportunity for the people to watch different sports aired by Azam TV.

“We are providing our decoders with special packages to the winners. This means, from there a winner will automatically start watching our programmes. The offer runs for one month,” said Mr Mbelle.

The promotion will run for eight weeks consecutively countrywide. Readers will have to buy Mwanaspoti newspaper, cut the coupon, register with Sportpesa betting by sending the word GAME to 15888 and fill in the required credential including the bet ID. The coupons will be delivered to the nearest newspaper vendors or Total petrol stations across the country.

The qualified coupons will be selected for the draws under the supervision of National Gaming Board.