Mwanza Police shot dead six alleged robbers

The incident took place at the same area where last year police killed three alleged robbers and recovered assortment of firearms and rounds of ammunition

Mwanza. Police in Mwanza last night shot dead six people believed to be armed robbers in a shootout which lasted for hours.

The incident occurred in Fumagila East Street within Igoma ward.

The shootout began when the law enforcers surrounded a house where the alleged robbers were hiding. After noting that they have nowhere to escape through, they started to shoot at the police who returned fire.

A councilor in the neighbouring Kishili ward, Sospeter Ndumi told reporters that the exchange of fire started around midnight and it persisted until early morning hours.

The Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Ahmed Msangi, confirmed the incident but declined to comment further saying he was still gathering information.

“It is true that the incident has occurred but I can’t give you details now as I am still gathering information… I will give you the details later,” he said when contacted by phone.

Trhe shooting occurred at the same spot when, last year police pinned and killed three people believed to be armed robbers.

In the incident, police also managed to recover a number of fire arms and 183 rounds of ammunition which were stashed inside the house.

Information then was that the house was being used as a hideout of people who were recruiting young men to join their group.

After the last year incident, residents of the area decided to raze the house.